Image caption Mike Brown was described as a "popular" colleague by hospital bosses

A hospital linen porter with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mike Brown, 61, died on Wednesday at Southampton General Hospital, whose trust he had been employed by for 20 years.

University Hospital Southampton (UHS) NHS Foundation Trust said it dedicated Thursday's clap for carers to Mr Brown.

In a statement the trust described him as "well-recognised and popular with so many staff".

Mr Brown tested positive for coronavirus on admission to the hospital, the trust said.

He died after receiving treatment in the critical care unit.

UHS chief executive Paula Head said Mr Brown had played a "significant role" supporting services at the hospital.

"He was well-recognised and popular with so many staff, once nominated by colleagues for a Hospital Heroes award for always going above and beyond and he often shared his good sense of humour with everyone around," she said.

"Our thoughts are with Mike's partner, Sandy, and his family and he will remain fondly in our thoughts, particularly those of his close colleagues and the staff he worked with on the wards regularly."