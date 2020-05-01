Image copyright Liz Slinn Image caption Philippa Tatham was captured in the audience of the 2011 production of One Man, Two Guvnors

A woman who lost her daughter to suicide had a poignant surprise when she spotted her in the audience of a filmed theatre production.

Liz Slinn's daughter Philippa Tatham was 33 when she died in February 2015.

She was filmed laughing in the audience of One Man, Two Guvnors, in 2011, which was recently streamed during lockdown.

Mrs Slinn, who is involved in the National Suicide Prevention Alliance, said her daughter was "never happier than when she was in a theatre".

She urged people to seek help with their mental health if they need it.

Image copyright Liz Slinn Image caption Liz Slinn (left), with Philippa, is now on the steering group of the National Suicide Prevention Alliance

Mrs Slinn, from Winchester, Hampshire, told BBC Radio 5live that she was "overjoyed" by the video discovery - the only footage she has of her daughter despite having "thousands of photographs".

The National Theatre, which owns the recording, has given her the clip to keep.

"When that recording was taken everything was going right in [Philippa's] life and she was in her happiest place. We miss her," Mrs Slinn said.

"She looked so radiant and happy and because I knew she was... in a happy place, I suppose, five years on, I can just look and think: 'Well, thank goodness she had that tremendously happy time'."

Mrs Slinn, who sits on the Alliance's steering group, urged people to call services including Samaritans and The Silver Line if they need to speak to someone during the lockdown.

"People at the moment are very isolated, very lonely and we have to take care of people. Don't be alone - you don't have to be - and seek help."