Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Mike Brown was described as a "lovable guy with time for everybody"

The family of a hospital linen porter who died with coronavirus have said he will be "fully missed".

Mike Brown, 61, died on Wednesday at Southampton General Hospital, after working for the trust for 20 years.

The grandfather-of-three had been feeling unwell before testing positive for the virus on admission to hospital.

His brother Jeff Brown described him as a "loveable guy who had time for anyone".

He said: "He was just a very down-to-earth guy and he just made people laugh.

"It's so nice to see he was loved by everyone. Everyone that worked at the hospital has said how nice it was to bump into him in the corridors and wards.

"He was known as the porter that went round in shorts in all weather."

Remembering his brother he said: "Whatever family gathering you knew Mike would raise a laugh.

"He was a very family-orientated guy.

"On the next gathering he will be fully missed that he is not around."

Image caption Mr Brown worked for UHS NHS Foundation Trust for 20 years

Mr Brown added: "He was a hard worker and was nominated for a Hospital Heroes award.

"He was a well-respected member of the team... everyone plays their part in the smooth running of the hospital."

Mr Brown last spoke to his brother - who had experienced breathing problems before the pandemic - to tell him to go to hospital.

He died after receiving ventilator treatment at the hospital's critical care unit.