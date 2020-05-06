Image copyright Sophie Walker Image caption Ten fire appliances and two water carriers were sent to tackle the blaze

A fire has swept through two houses and led to manhole covers exploding.

The blaze broke out in a semi-detached house in Woolton Lodge Gardens, Woolton Hill, on the Hampshire-Berkshire border, at about 20:10 BST on Tuesday.

It spread to the neighbouring property and led to manhole covers exploding after burning fuel from heating oil tanks got into the water drains.

No-one was injured. Residents in neighbouring properties in the road had to leave their homes.

Explosions 'made me jump'

Sophie Walker, who lives nearby, made a 999 call after seeing the smoke from her kitchen window.

"I could hear the crackling of the fire and the smoke getting worse, more thick and more black," she said.

"Within 10 minutes of standing outside I heard a few loud bangs and I had no idea what it was."

She said her young son was frightened by the explosions, "he ran to me scared - they were really loud and made me jump as they echoed through the village".

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said both homes were completely destroyed in the fire.

Residents who were forced to leave their homes were able to return in the early hours.

The fire service said an investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.