Image caption Danny Stevens was shot at a garage block in Blackwater

A man who sheltered a 16-year-old boy wanted by police for shooting a teenager has been jailed for one year and nine months.

Elliott Dennison shot Danny Stevens, who was 17 at the time, at a garage block in Blackwater, Hampshire, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

Glen Johnson, 43, drove Dennison to a safe house after the shooting, Winchester Crown Court heard.

Johnson was found guilty of assisting an offender.

The court heard tensions arose between the teenagers after Dennison was involved in a crash in which a friend of Mr Stevens died.

Dennison then shot at Mr Stevens at "close range" on 10 February 2018.

A round passed through his spine and left him paralysed from the waist down.

Samantha Binfield, 52, picked up her nephew Dennison from the garage block and took him to her house to clean up, the court heard.

Johnson, an old family friend, later collected Dennison and took him to a flat or a boat in Chertsey, Surrey.

Both were arrested when Johnson took the boy to a police station the following day.

Johnson fled to Pattaya, Thailand, after being released on bail, but was deported before his trial in the UK.

'Seriously impeded police'

Dennison, now 18, was previously found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was sentenced in November to eight years and 10 weeks in youth custody.

Johnson, of no fixed abode, and Binfield, of Hearsey Gardens, were convicted after a retrial in March.

Judge Richard Parkes QC said Johnson "knew full well" Dennison had shot Mr Stevens.

"The actions of both defendants [Johnson and Binfield] plainly seriously impeded the police investigation," he said.

Binfield, 52, will be sentenced at a later date due to her self-isolating for medical reasons.