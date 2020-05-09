Man's body found on Isle of Wight beach
- 9 May 2020
A man's body has been found on a beach on the Isle of Wight.
Officers believe the deceased, who was discovered at Old Castle Point near East Cowes shortly after 06:00 BST, was aged between 30 and 40.
He was Asian, short in height and clean-shaven, and wore brown corduroy trousers and a "smart blue shirt", police said.
Hampshire Constabulary, which said his death was not being treated as suspicious, appealed for information.