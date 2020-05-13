Image caption The body of the newborn baby girl was found in the street on 25 January

Three women who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder a newborn baby have been released from custody.

The baby girl's body was found at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on 25 January.

Three women, aged 39, 21 and 20, who are all from the city, were arrested on Tuesday.

Police said they remain under investigation while inquiries continue.

Hampshire Constabulary previously said the baby was white and was born at 39 weeks, which is full-term.

A post-mortem examination has proved inconclusive but detectives said they believed the girl had not been born in hospital.

Officers previously visited more than 800 homes in the Buckland area, where the girl was found, as part of their inquiries.