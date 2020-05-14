Image copyright Foreign & Commonwealth Office Image caption Richard Morris is due to take up his new position of British High Commissioner to Fiji

Teams of police are spending a third day searching a forest in Hampshire to try to find a British diplomat who disappeared over a week ago.

Richard Morris, 52, has not been seen since he left his home in Bentley, near Alton, at about 10:30 BST on 6 May.

A search team of about 50 specialists, police dogs and drones are being used to search Alice Holt Forest.

Mr Morris is described as white with a beard and greying hair and has a distinctive birthmark on his face.

Image caption Teams of police along with volunteers from Hampshire Search & Rescue are searching Alice Holt Forest

The father of three, who is originally from Worcestershire, was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved top, black shorts and blue trainers.

He was the UK's ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019 and is due to take up a position as British High Commissioner to Fiji in July.

Police previously asked residents in the surrounding area if they could help by checking sheds, outbuildings and gardens for "signs of sheltering".

In a statement, the Foreign Office previously said: "Richard is a much-valued and well-liked colleague.

"We are extremely worried that he is missing and we all hope he will be found safe and well soon."