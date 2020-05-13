Image caption Andrew Oliver was found at his home in Harwood Road on 1 February

A 56-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his younger brother.

Andrew Oliver, 53, was stabbed to death at his home in Harwood Road, Gosport, Hampshire, on 1 February.

His brother Mark Oliver, also from Gosport, appeared by video link to enter his plea at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

Judge Jane Miller QC adjourned the case for a trial to be held on 20 July and remanded Mr Oliver in custody.

Grandfather Andrew Oliver was described as "loving and caring" by his family in a statement issued after his death.