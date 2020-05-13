Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics called police following the man's death

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Southampton.

The 51-year-old died in Malmesbury Road in the early hours of Monday.

Four men, aged 38, 50, 56 and 58, and a woman, aged 47, all from Southampton, were arrested and released while investigations continue.

Hampshire police said a post-mortem examination had been carried but officers were waiting for test results before confirming the cause of death.