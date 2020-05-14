Image copyright Isle of Wight Council Image caption Alex Wright and Kieran Hartnell have been praised for their efforts

Two bin men on the Isle of Wight have been praised for rescuing a woman who had fallen in her home.

Refuse collectors Alex Wright and Kieran Hartnell saw a dog barking outside a house in Freshwater and heard the woman shouting.

When they found her she said she had fallen over and been stuck for several hours, so they helped her up and put her in a chair.

She contacted the men's employer, Amey, to thank them for their efforts.

Mr Wright said: "We saw a dog stood at the bottom of some steps barking a lot and thought something wasn't right. When we got to the steps, we could hear someone shouting for help.

"We discovered the cries were coming from a house with the door open, so we ensured our hands were sanitised and asked if she was happy we came inside to help her.

"We helped lift her from the ground and into a chair, and she explained she had fallen and had been there for several hours."

Mr Hartnell said: "We did what anyone else would of done in this situation.

"We would do the same for anyone and are just happy we were able to do our bit for the community, but most importantly that the lady is doing very well."

Recycling and waste councillor Steve Hastings said: "Without the intervention of Kieran and Alex, the situation could have been a lot worse, and we are very proud of their actions."

An Isle of Wight Council spokesman said the woman did not need require medical assistance after her fall.