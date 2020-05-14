Image copyright Google Image caption The sacked employee had worked for six years at the Priory schools campus near Lyndhurst

A children's support worker was sacked after failing to attend a disciplinary hearing because he was off work with coronavirus, a union has said.

The unnamed man, who worked at the Priory schools campus in Lyndhurst, Hampshire, was accused of leaving vulnerable children unsupervised.

The GMB union said he had been treated "heartlessly" after working through the pandemic until his dismissal.

The Priory Group said the man had not told managers he was self-isolating.

'Callous action'

GMB organiser Nicola Nixon said the support worker, who had been with the group for six years, continued to work with children until he fell ill on the day of his hearing.

She said: "He was never suspended, he's continued to work and they've sacked him.

"This callous and heartless action means a hard-working key worker, who has provided important support for vulnerable young people during this crisis, finds themselves unemployed whilst suffering from Covid-19."

The man was charged with leaving four young people unsupervised in a house and failing to act "to contain the situation safely", according to a document seen by the BBC.

The union said both charges related to a single incident on 29 January and he was dismissed on 29 April.

Priory Education and Children's Services, which operates special schools and children's homes, said the faults amounted to gross misconduct.

In a statement, it said: "The allegations in this case focused on multiple failures by the employee to safeguard the welfare of vulnerable children in our care.

"At no time... did he mention being symptomatic or needing to self-isolate due to Covid-19."

The group added that the employee was not suspended because he was moved to a role without contact with children.

The GMB said it had lodged an appeal.