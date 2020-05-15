Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The more recent photo on the right shows the coat Louise was wearing when she went missing, police said

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl, who has not been seen for seven days.

The teenager, named by police only as Louise, was last seen on Friday 8 May in Havant, Hampshire, and has not made contact with friends or family since.

Police said searches would continue over the weekend in the Leigh Park area.

The arrested pair, both aged 29, remain in custody.

Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was last seen on 8 May in Somborne Drive, Havant

Ch Insp Alex Reading said: "We'd like to reassure people that this is still very much a missing person investigation and our priority is to find Louise and make sure she is safe."

He appealed to Louise to contact the police or a loved one if she was able to.

The teenager was last seen at around midday in Somborne Drive, police said. On Sunday, detectives said they were "growing increasingly concerned for her welfare".

Detectives have conducted searches, house-to-house inquiries and have collected CCTV from addresses in Havant.

Louise is described as white, about 5ft 2in tall and slim, with straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and white striped t-shirt, black trainers and a black coat with a fur hood.