Image caption Protestors said the trees were an "irreplaceable" part of the landscape

Plans to fell three "irreplaceable" pine trees have been shelved after a High Court challenge by protestors.

Landowner Southampton Airport said the "diseased and damaged" pines at Marlhill Copse were a danger to passers-by and properties.

However the protestors said the trees were encroaching on the flight path.

They said Southampton City Council had admitted acting unlawfully in approving the felling and had been ordered to pay thousands of pounds in legal costs.

Image caption Mike and Marie Moody said their carport had been badly damaged by a falling branch

The protestors have fought a year-long legal campaign to protect the copse, which the airport purchased in 2018.

An original plan to fell at least 20 trees was scaled back to five, which the airport said were "at urgent risk of failure".

It said the three Monterey pines, thought to be about 160 years old, were of "greatest concern due to their size and position" above adjacent bungalows.

Image caption The airport said the trees were a danger to adjacent bungalows and passers-by

In a statement, the airport said it was "hugely disappointed and frustrated" that felling for public safety reasons had been halted.

Residents Mike and Marie Moody said their carport had previously been badly damaged by falling branches from one of the pines.

Mrs Moody said their garden had been filled with "dangerous debris" from the tree over the past three years.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Work on trees at the copse has been halted

Richard Buxton, the campaigners' solicitor, said the council had told the High Court it had "erred in law" by not considering Tree Preservation Orders properly.

Protest leader Gareth Narbed said: "These trees are irreplaceable and their loss would have a huge effect on the very special nature of Marlhill's woodland and the visual amenity it offers for miles around."

The authority, which has been approached for comment, will reconsider the issue at a future planning meeting.