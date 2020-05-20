Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The more recent photo on the right shows the coat Louise was wearing when she went missing, police said

Police searching for a missing teenager have been looking in woods and parkland close to where she was last seen.

The 16-year-old, named by police only as Louise, was last seen on VE Day in Havant, Hampshire.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were searching in Havant Thicket and Staunton Country Park in the Leigh Park area.

A man and a woman, both aged 29, previously arrested on suspicion of kidnapping have been released on bail.

Image copyright Martyn Pattison Image caption Officers are searching in Havant Thicket and Staunton Country Park (pictured)

The teenager was last seen in Somborne Drive at about midday on 8 May.

Officers have been making house-to-house inquiries and collecting CCTV.

They have also asked for dashcam footage and for anyone living in the Leigh Park area to check footage of VE Day celebrations they may have filmed on their driveways.

Ch Insp Alex Reading said:"We know a lot of people would have been out on their driveways on VE Day, and may have been filming the celebrations... please take a look back over your footage to see if you captured Louise walking by."

Louise is described as white, about 5ft 2in tall and slim, with straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black-and-white striped T-shirt, black trainers and a black coat with a fur hood.