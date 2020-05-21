Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Louise went shopping at a Tesco store on the evening before she was reported missing

A CCTV image of a missing teenager shopping on the evening before she disappeared has been released by police.

The 16-year-old, named only as Louise, was caught on camera at a Tesco Metro store in Greywell Road, Havant, at about 19:30 BST on 7 May.

She was last seen at midday on 8 May - VE Day - in Somborne Drive, Havant.

A man and a woman, both 29, previously arrested on suspicion of kidnapping have been released on bail.

Emergency services have been carrying out "extensive" searches in the Havant Thicket and Staunton Country Park, including a lake in the park.

Police said the new image had been released in a bid to jog people's memories.

Image caption The more recent photo on the right shows the coat Louise was wearing when she went missing, police said

Ch Insp Alex Reading has asked people in the area to save any dashcam and CCTV footage from 7 and 8 May for officers to review.

He added: "I would once again like to take this opportunity to appeal directly to Louise to make contact with us.

"Louise, please call us and let us know you are OK. We just want to know that you are safe.

"If you feel you cannot call us, then please call a friend or a loved one - we need to know that you are OK."

Louise is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with straight, black, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and white striped t-shirt, black trainers and a black coat with a fur hood.