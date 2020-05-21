Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The more recent photo on the right shows the coat Louise was wearing when she went missing, police said

A body has been found by police searching for a missing teenager.

The 16-year-old, named locally as Louise Smith, was last seen on 8 May - VE Day - in Somborne Drive, Havant, Hampshire.

Detectives said they were treating the death of a person found in woodland in Havant Thicket as suspicious.

Formal identification has not taken place but Louise's family has been informed of the discovery, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Det Ch Supt Scott Mackechnie said the news would be "very upsetting for the community".

He urged people to avoid speculation and to "provide all information to the police in the first instance".

"We will endeavour to provide you with further updates as soon as we can," he said.

A man and a woman, both aged 29, have previously been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and released on bail.

The force previously asked people in the area to save any dashcam and CCTV footage from 7 and 8 May - particularly any filmed at VE Day celebrations - for officers to review.