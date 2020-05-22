Image copyright Portsmouth Water Image caption The new reservoir would hold 8,700 million litres of water

A "significant area" of ancient woodland could be destroyed if new reservoir plans go ahead, the Woodland Trust has said.

Portsmouth Water and Southern Water are planning a £100m reservoir on land between Staunton Country Park and Havant Thicket in Hampshire.

They said it would secure "much-needed" water supplies.

But the trust said four areas of woodland, totalling 14 hectares (34.5 acres), could be cut down.

Image copyright Woodland Trust Image caption The Woodland Trust said the reservoir could destroy 14 hectares of ancient woodland, including at Havant Thicket

Image copyright Portsmouth Water Image caption Portsmouth Water said it would create "sustainable wetland" along the northern shore

The areas of woodland the trust said could be destroyed are Round Wood, Middle Clearing, part of Havant Thicket and The Avenue, which is also designated as wood pasture.

"This special place forms part of the historic Forest of Bere which dates back almost a thousand years to 1086," the Woodland Trust said.

The trust's lead campaigner, Jack Taylor, said: "It is one of our rarest habitats. It has lain undisturbed for centuries, evolving into a delicate eco-system capable of supporting thousands of species of birds, mammals, invertebrates, lichens, mosses, flowers and plants.

"At this time of climate and nature emergency we should be protecting this habitat, not destroying it."

Image copyright Portsmouth Water Image caption It would be the first new reservoir to be built in south east England since the 1970s

Portsmouth Water, which owns the 160-hectare site, has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment over the trust's concerns.

It previously said the reservoir would "secure much-needed supplies for the water-stressed county", hold 8,700 million litres and supply up to 21 million litres of water each day.

It would also create a new public leisure space and "sustainable wetland" along its northern shore "to offer a new home for a wide range of water plants, wetland birds and other wildlife", the company added.

The public consultation on plans for the reservoir, which would be the first new one to be built in south east England since the 1970s, runs until 8 June.