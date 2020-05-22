Moped rider dies after crash with lorry in Basingstoke
- 22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A moped rider has died after a crash involving a lorry.
The man had been travelling westbound along Churchill Way West in Basingstoke on Tuesday evening when he collided with a Scania lorry, close to the Victory Roundabout.
The 34-year-old rider was taken to hospital with head injuries but died on Thursday.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage to come forward.