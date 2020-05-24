Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Louise Smith was described as a "lovely girl with a heart of gold" by a friend

The death of a teenager whose body was recovered from woodland is now being treated as murder.

Louise Smith was found dead in Havant, Hampshire, on Thursday. The 16-year-old, who was from the Leigh Park area, had been reported missing on 8 May.

Det Ch Supt Scott MacKechnie said: "This is now a murder investigation and our priority is to identify who is responsible.

"Our thoughts are with Louise and her family at this really difficult time."

CCTV footage showed Louise entering the Tesco Metro on Greywell Road shortly before 19:30 BST on the day before her disappearance.

Her body was discovered nearby in Havant Thicket.

There are reports she was seen at midday the following day, which was VE Day, in Somborne Drive.

"Please focus your mind on this day," said Det Ch Supt Scott MacKechnie, appealing to the local community.

"This was a historic day for the country and many of you may have been celebrating out on your front gardens."

Louise had not been in touch with her friends or family since being seen in Somborne Drive.

Hampshire Constabulary forensic officers carried out searches of a flat in the street and blacked out the property's windows.

Neighbours previously said it was believed Louise had been staying with a couple at the flat.

A man and a woman, both aged 29, had previously been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and released on bail.