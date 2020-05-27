Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Louise Smith was reported missing on 8 May

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager whose body was found in woodland.

Louise Smith, 16, was found dead at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on Thursday, 13 days after she was reported missing.

A man and a woman, both aged 29, were previously arrested on suspicion of kidnap and released on bail.

The man has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and the woman is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

Both remain in custody.

Image caption The teenager's body was discovered in Havant Thicket on Thursday

Louise, from Leigh Park, had not been in touch with her friends or family since being seen in Somborne Drive at about midday on 8 May, detectives previously said.

Police made the first arrests on 14 May, seven days before the teenager's body was found.

A police cordon remains at Havant Thicket where officers are continuing a fingertip search of the area.

Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption A police map indicates where Louise was staying, and the place where her body was found

Detectives have also searched a flat in Somborne Drive and blacked out the property's windows.

Neighbours previously said they believed Louise had been staying with a couple at the address.

Det Ch Supt Scott Mackechnie said: "We have read the tributes that have been paid to Louise and we know just how much she meant to the community.

"I want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to find out who is responsible, to bring justice for her and for her family."

Image caption Det Ch Supt Scott MacKechnie appealed for information to trace Louise's movements on 8 May

He appealed for CCTV or dashcam footage from the afternoon of 8 May - VE Day - when the teenager was last seen alive.

Mandy Ferdinando, who laid flowers at the thicket when Louise's death was announced, previously told reporters the teenager was "a lovely girl with a heart of gold".

A post-mortem examination has taken place, but police have not yet released any of its results.