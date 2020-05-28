Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Louise Smith was reported missing on 8 May

A man has been charged with the murder of a teenager whose body was found in woodland 13 days after she went missing.

Louise Smith, 16, was found dead at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May.

Shane Lee Mays, 29, of Somborne Drive, Havant, has been charged with her murder and remanded in custody.

He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Friday morning, officers from Hampshire Constabulary said.

A 29-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail.

Louise, from Leigh Park, had not been in touch with friends or family since she was last seen on Somborne Drive on 8 May.

Officers searched a flat on the road after neighbours said they believed Louise had been staying at the address.