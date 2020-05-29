Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Louise Smith death: Man in court on murder charge

  • 29 May 2020
Louise Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Louise Smith, from Leigh Park, was found in woodland on 21 May

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager found dead in woodland 13 days after she vanished.

Louise Smith, 16, was found at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May.

Shane Mays, 29, of Somborne Drive, Havant, was remanded in custody after an appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court. He is due before a judge at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.
Image caption The teenager's body was discovered in Havant Thicket

