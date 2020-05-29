Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was found injured in Bedford Street, Portsmouth, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday

A two-year-old girl has been found in the street with "life-threatening injuries", after reports she fell from a window, police said.

The girl was found in Bedford Street, Portsmouth, shortly after 18:00 BST on Thursday.

She was airlifted to hospital and her condition has been described as serious but stable.

Hampshire Police said officers were "making inquiries into the exact circumstances" of what had happened.