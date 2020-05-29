Girl, two, seriously hurt after 'falling from window'
- 29 May 2020
A two-year-old girl has been found in the street with "life-threatening injuries", after reports she fell from a window, police said.
The girl was found in Bedford Street, Portsmouth, shortly after 18:00 BST on Thursday.
She was airlifted to hospital and her condition has been described as serious but stable.
Hampshire Police said officers were "making inquiries into the exact circumstances" of what had happened.