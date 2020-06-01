Image caption The single-engine plane came down off Calshot Spit

Two people were rescued after a plane ditched in the sea near Southampton.

The light aircraft came down in the Solent, just off Calshot Spit at about 14:45 BST on Sunday, landing upside down in the water near a packed beach.

Hamble Lifeboat volunteers said they heard "numerous mayday calls" followed by reports of an aircraft in the water with just the tail visible.

Coastguards said the two occupants climbed out after the plane came down and were picked up by a nearby vessel.

The lifeboat's crew took the pilot and passenger back to the lifeboat station where they were assessed by ambulance staff but needed no medical attention.

A coastguard statement said: "At 2.43pm this afternoon, HM Coastguard received numerous reports that a light aircraft had ditched into the water off Calshot Spit on The Solent.

"Two people were onboard the aircraft. Both people were able to climb out of the aircraft after it came down and were then rescued by a nearby vessel."

South Central Ambulance Service said teams were dispatched to the incident including the Hazardous Area Response Team and air ambulance helicopter.

The single-engine Cirrus SR22 had taken off from Exeter shortly after 14:00 BST, according to online flight data.