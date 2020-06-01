Louise Smith murder inquiry: Tribute to teenager 'loved by all'
Relatives of a teenager who was found dead in woodland have paid tribute to a "smiley, generous... typical 16-year-old girl".
Louise Smith's body was found at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May.
Shane Mays, 29, of Somborne Drive, Havant, appeared by video-link at Winchester Crown Court earlier charged with her murder.
He was remanded in custody to appear again for a plea hearing on 15 July.
A 29-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains on police bail.
Louise was reported missing from the Leigh Park area of Havant on 8 May, VE Day.
In a statement, her family said: "Louise... enjoyed spending time with her friends. She loved animals and being outdoors.
"She will be remembered as a smiley, generous person who loved her family and was loved by all."
At the brief court hearing, Judge Keith Cutler set a potential trial date of 10 November.