Image copyright Family handout Image caption The Foreign Office describes Mr Morris as a "much-valued and well-liked colleague"

The police search for a UK diplomat who has been missing for 28 days after going for a run has been scaled back.

Richard Morris, 52, was last seen jogging in Alton, Hampshire, on the morning of 6 May.

The father of three was UK ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019 and was recently appointed British High Commissioner to Fiji.

Hampshire Constabulary said it had searched more than nine sq km (3.5 sq miles) of land.

Image caption Police said 50 officers and volunteers took part in initial searches of Alice Holt Forest

Initial searches involving police dogs and drones were carried out in Alice Holt Forest, where Mr Morris is known to enjoy running.

Officers said they had also inspected 2km (1.2 miles) of the River Wey, as well as scouring CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Ch Insp Alex Reading said: "We continue to be very concerned for his welfare. I would however like to reassure the community that there is no evidence of foul play.

"Although the search phase is being scaled back, our investigation into Richard's disappearance is ongoing and any new lines of inquiry will be thoroughly investigated."

Mr Morris, who is originally from Worcestershire, was last seen by a member of the public at about 10:30 BST on Isington Road, near his home in Bentley.

He is white with a beard and greying hair and has a birthmark on his face. He was wearing a blue top, black shorts and blue trainers.

In a previous statement, the Foreign Office described him as a "much-valued and well-liked colleague".