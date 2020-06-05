Image copyright Stephen Richards Image caption James Utting admitted 43 offences at Winchester Crown Court

An "evil predator" posed online as a teenage girl to incite hundreds of boys to send naked photos of themselves to him, a court has heard.

Winchester Crown Court heard there were 401 victims on James Utting's computer, aged between eight and 15.

Utting, 36, of Aldershot in Hampshire, pleaded guilty to 43 offences of possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

He also admitted engaging 11 victims in sexual activity.

Utting is due to be sentenced at a later date.

His victims were from places including Humberside, Grimsby, Sussex, Leeds, Bradford, Southampton, Wakefield, Barnsley and Sheffield, the court heard.

'Crying and begging'

Matthew Lawson, prosecuting, said Utting had created false social media profiles using an image of a 15-year-old girl.

He said the defendant would then entice his victims to send naked pictures of themselves and of them committing sex acts.

Utting, of St Michael's Road, later threatened to share the pictures of the boys to force them to send further images.

In some cases Utting went through with the threat and sent the images to victims' school friends and family members, the court was told.

Mr Lawson said some of the victims could be seen "crying and begging" the defendant to stop in the videos.

'Lost control'

One 14-year-old victim said in a victim impact statement that "paranoia was everywhere" after the images were shared with other pupils at his school.

He said he felt "low to the point where there was no meaning to life, I felt there was no tomorrow".

His mother described Utting as an "evil predator".

She said of her son: "To watch him experience shame, hurt, paranoia, anxiety and depression was so hard.

"As a mother, this has broken my heart and changed my view of the world forever."

Mr Lawson said Utting told police he had become "addicted" and "lost control of himself", and described his own actions as "cruel".

Richard Martin, defending, said Utting had a "troubled life", had been diagnosed with autism and was being treated for depression.