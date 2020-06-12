Image copyright Foreign & Commonwealth Office Image caption Richard Morris was recently appointed British High Commissioner to Fiji

Police searching for a UK diplomat who has been missing for more than five weeks have appealed to joggers for information.

Richard Morris, 52, was last seen running in Alton, Hampshire, on 6 May.

Officers want anyone who was jogging in the Holybourne area between 12:00 BST and 13:00 that day to get in touch.

They have also appealed for dashcam footage from motorists driving between Holybourne and Binsted between the same times.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Mr Morris was in his running clothes when he went missing on 6 May

The father of three was UK ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019 and was recently appointed British High Commissioner to Fiji.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers had searched more than nine sq km (3.5 sq miles) since Mr Morris disappeared, including at Alice Holt Forest and the River Wey.

They have also scoured CCTV footage and carried out house-to-house inquiries in the area, the force added.

Image caption Police said 50 officers and volunteers took part in initial searches of Alice Holt Forest

Mr Morris, who is originally from Worcestershire, was last seen by a member of the public at about 10:30 BST on Isington Road, near his home in Bentley.

He is white with a beard and greying hair and has a birthmark on his face. He was wearing a blue top, black shorts and blue trainers.

In a previous statement, the Foreign Office described him as a "much-valued and well-liked colleague".