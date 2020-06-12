Image copyright Family handout Image caption James Laurie's parents paid tribute to their son saying he was "full of life"

A 15-year-old boy has denied murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death.

James Laurie, 17, died after being found with a chest wound in Lindsay Road, in the Thornhill area of Southampton, in January.

As well as denying the charge of murder, the defendant, from Andover, pleaded guilty to possession of a sheath knife in a public place during a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody with a trial date set for 17 August.

James was taken to hospital after being stabbed early on Sunday, 19 January. He died later the same day.

'Cheeky smile'

Post-mortem tests showed he died from a single stab wound.

In a statement released after his death, James's parents said in a statement: "We will miss you and your cheeky smile forever.

"You were full of life. We will always think of you. Sleep tight now."