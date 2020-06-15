Image copyright David Goddard/Getty Images Image caption The mortuary was set up at a secure location on one side of the airfield known as the Grayson Site

A temporary mortuary set up at Southampton Airport in April is set to be dismantled by next month.

The site was created to prepare for a rise in deaths due to coronavirus in Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton.

The morgue, set up on an area separate from the passenger terminal, known as the Grayson Site has not been used.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight's Local Resilience Forum said it was planning a new site so it was prepared for any further spikes in Covid-19 cases.

The sites currently being considered have not yet been revealed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.

The forum said: "We feel it is prudent to ensure our county is well placed to respond quickly should there be any further spikes in infection, and therefore mortality rates, particularly as we move into the winter.

"We are grateful for the support provided by Southampton Airport. However, we recognise the importance for normal operations to recommence at the airport."

It comes as a network of domestic flights are set to resume at the airport from 22 June.

The latest number of cases of Covid-19 has been confirmed as 4,305 in Hampshire. There have been four new cases since Saturday.