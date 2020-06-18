Image caption About 7,000 people came to the 2019 festival each day

A music festival organiser has defended his decision not to cancel his event despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Wickham Festival in Hampshire is due to take place from 6 to 9 August and usually attracts 7,000 people each day.

Van Morrision, Waterboys, and Leo Sayer are among the acts currently listed to play the festival.

Organiser Peter Chegwyn insisted all he was doing was "keeping options open" ahead of the next government lockdown review on 25 June.

He said: "If it goes ahead it'll be on a smaller scale than usual and it will be Covid-secure with all possible safeguards."

The revised event is expected to take the shape of an outdoor market with arts, crafts, and live entertainment.

But Angie Clear, chair of Wickham Parish Council, said residents were questioning why it had not been cancelled completely when other events have been called off or rescheduled.

She said: "To ask them to accept thousands of people in August is a bit much... I hope Mr Chegwyn does make the correct decision.

"We will welcome it back with open arms next year because we thoroughly support it... but this year is very different."

Image caption Ticket holders who decide not to go will have their tickets carried over to 2021

Mr Chegwyn said: "I completely understand their views. I wouldn't go to an event at the moment, but eight weeks time could be very different."

He added: "It is possible to do a socially distanced event much safer than people who are on the beach or in parks every weekend.

"I'm not going to risk myself, I'm 64 and diabetic. I'm certainly not going to risk anyone else."

The decision will be made by 1 July.

Ticket holders who decide not to go will have their tickets carried over to 2021.