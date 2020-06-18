Image copyright Mayflower Theatre Image caption The theatre said it was working to reschedule as many shows as possible into future dates

Shows will not return to a city theatre until December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayflower Theatre in Southampton closed on 16 March after people were told to avoid gatherings and crowded places.

The theatre will remain shut until 10 December and as many shows as possible will be rescheduled to future dates.

Chief executive Michael Ockwell said it had "been an incredibly difficult decision" but the theatre would not be in a position to open safely sooner.

The Phantom of the Opera, which had been expected to run from 24 February to 20 March 2021, has been cancelled.

Mr Ockwell said: "I am working with producers to reschedule as many shows as possible. However, it is inevitable that some tours will not be able to survive the break."

People who have booked tickets for shows will be contacted via email, the theatre said.

The theatre said when it reopens it expects its restaurant, Ovation, to remain closed.

A plan for how theatres could reopen safely is yet to be revealed.