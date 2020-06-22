Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man in court after Southampton house investigated by bomb disposal team

  • 22 June 2020
Police at Bond Street, Southampton
Image caption Police carried out investigation work at the property in Bond Road throughout the weekend

A man has appeared in court accused of making a weapon, device or ammunition following a police and disposal team investigation in Southampton.

Pascal Knorr-Gulde, 47, was also charged with making or possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances.

He was arrested after police executed a warrant in Bond Road on Friday.

Southampton magistrates remanded Mr Knorr-Gulde in custody to appear at the city's crown court on 24 July.

Hampshire police said two neighbouring houses were evacuated on Saturday as a precaution.

Those evacuated from their homes have since been allowed back.

A 40-year-old man was questioned and released on bail until 17 July while further enquiries take place.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites