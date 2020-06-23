Image copyright Andy Harmer Image caption New Forest National Park is considered an important stronghold for birds such as the Dartford warbler

Lockdown restrictions appeared to help rare birds in the New Forest to thrive, but they have been threatened by the subsequent influx in visitors, Forestry England (FE) has warned.

FE said the quiet conditions meant birds such as the Dartford warbler and nightjar nested near empty car parks.

It said the influx of visitors since could have "dramatic effects".

Some car parks have been closed, and walkers and dog owners have been urged to avoid sensitive areas.

A Special Protection Area, the New Forest contains 75% of the UK's lowland bog habitat and is home to ground-nesting bird species which have been lost from other parts of the country.

'Dramatic effects'

Leanne Sargeant, senior ecologist at Forestry England, said the forest had been "hauntingly quiet" in late March and April but an influx of visitors to "bank holiday levels" could disturb the birds.

She said: "This has risked dramatic effects on the forest's rare birds as they had nested closer to some of the car parks and tracks in our absence.

"This disturbance can mean they give up trying to nest at all - and predators such as crows or foxes will quickly investigate if parent birds are forced to leave eggs or chicks,

"Ground-nesting birds are so difficult to spot that many people are simply unaware they are here."

Forestry England said "quieter areas" were being signposted and some car parks near sensitive habitats, including Hincheslea Moor, Shatterford and Clayhill, would remain closed into the summer.

Conservationists have also warned about the impact on grass verges and further damage to the environment as numbers soared as lockdown restrictions were eased.