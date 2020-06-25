Fareham woman dies in Portchester car crash
- 25 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 21-year-old woman has died in a car crash in Hampshire.
The victim, from Fareham, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta that careered off Downend Road, Portchester, at about 00:40 BST, police said.
Officers said no-one had been arrested and no other vehicle was involved.
Police have appealed to trace the driver of a silver Ford Transit van who is thought to have seen the car being driven along the road before coming across the crash scene.