Image caption The caravans and motorhomes arrived at Ringwood Health and Leisure Centre on Sunday afternoon

A school has been forced to close after an unauthorised encampment of motorhomes and caravans was set up next to its grounds.

Ringwood School emailed parents warning that "a large number of the travelling community" were blocking an access road and occupying the neighbouring leisure centre's car park.

The school said it hoped to reopen the school "as promptly as possible".

Hampshire County Council has been asked for comment.

The travellers moved onto the Parsonage Barn Lane site on Sunday afternoon and staff from the school inspected the camp alongside police and council officials.

'Appreciate understanding'

Head teacher Leanne Symonds said access to the school, which has more than 1,600 pupils, was "not possible".

She said the decision to shut the school was due to the "operational difficulties and the potential impact on students and staff accessing the school".

"We understand the impact this will have on our local community and appreciate your understanding," she added.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: "We are aware of the unauthorised encampment at the Ringwood Health and Leisure Centre, and the access road into Ringwood School, and our officers have attended the site to assess the situation.

"We continue to work with Ringwood School and the New Forest District Council to resolve the issues around access to the school."