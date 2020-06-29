Image caption Camping in the Forest runs 10 sites in the New Forest, some without toilet facilities

The continued closure of campsites in the New Forest could lead to wild camping and damage to local businesses, residents have warned.

Camping in the Forest has said it will not re-open its 10 camping and caravan sites in the national park despite lockdown rules being eased.

Lyndhurst district councillor Hilary Brand said businesses "would not survive" if visitors could not come.

Forestry England has called on the company to "reconsider" the decision.

Despite the government announcing campsites can re-open from 4 July, Camping in the Forest announced it was still not viable to reopen from a "safety, operational and financial perspective".

"We would be unable to meet our high hygiene standards and adhere to government guidance on social distancing," it said in a statement.

The company operates 16 sites on crown lands, 10 of which are in the New Forest.

The decision was criticised by customers on social media.

4 units booked at Setthorns for family hols end of Aug. Can't book another club site as this booking is still live. Not that there's much else left to book as it's now too late!!! No real explanation as to why you aren't opening when everywhere else is!! — Lisa Hillier (@LisaHillier10) June 25, 2020

So gutted to have booked and today found out you won't be able to open for 2020 after all! Such a shame, especially given how wild and well spaced your forest sites are! 😿 Weird to think we won't have been able to camp with you for a whole year. Bring on 2021... — Suzanne Seyghal (@CurlyAdventurer) June 25, 2020

Ms Brand, who also runs a cafe in Lyndhurst, said it was "very concerning" for businesses, with campsite visitors usually accounting for up to 50% of her trade.

"I believe campsites can easily be made safe, especially the ones without facilities. The view to not open them is very short-sighted, not only for our economy but could mean people camping where they should not and causing hazards and danger," she said.

Private caravan park owner Richard Frampton warned of "tourist Armageddon".

"It's not going to stop people coming down and we'll see scenes like we had in Bournemouth - wild camping everywhere."

Forestry England said it was aware of concerns about prohibited camping away from designated sites.

"We feel for the staff, their families and holidaymakers affected by the decision not to run a very short season in 2020, and we hope the company takes the time to quickly review and reconsider," a spokesperson said.

"We are urgently talking to other forest organisations, landowners and local stakeholders to find ways to work together to limit wild camping and other anti-social use of the Forest."