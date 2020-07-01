Image copyright Wightlink Image caption Wightlink suspended the Lymington-Yarmouth service in March

A ferry service between Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is set to resume after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wightlink halted car ferry sailings on its Lymington-Yarmouth route on 31 March as passenger numbers slumped.

Crossings are due to restart on 17 July because of "increasing demand", the operator announced.

It follows Red Jet's resumption of limited passenger crossings between Southampton and Cowes.

Cross-Solent operators Red Funnel, Hover Travel and Wightlink have been running a limited timetable for key workers and essential supplies while travel restrictions have been in place.

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said: "The current combined timetable is designed to provide enough capacity for islanders and visitors while helping operators survive financially, fund their vessel maintenance programmes in the autumn, and protect jobs and services for the future."

Passengers will have to wear face masks and the onboard café and shop will not initially be open when sailings resume.

The operator said it would not yet be resuming its FastCat route between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier as demand from foot passengers was still only about 15% of normal levels.

It has maintained its Portsmouth-Fishbourne vehicle ferry route with a limited "lifeline" service.

Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart, said the Lymington service was "essential" for the west of the island.

"This will give everyone the confidence they can easily get to and from the island and in order to rebuild our island's economy," he added.