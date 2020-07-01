Image copyright Google Image caption Drugs were taken from a vets in Worting Road, Basingstoke, between Monday evening and Tuesday morning

A man thought to have taken veterinary drugs that could be fatal for humans is in a serious condition in hospital.

The man, in his 40s, was found seriously ill at a property in Basingstoke Town Centre at about 19:20 BST on Tuesday.

Police said he may have taken medication intended for animals which had been stolen from vets in Worting Road, Basingstoke, overnight on Monday.

A 36-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He remains in police custody.

An anaesthetic for animals in a bottle branded "Iso-Flo" containing Isoflurane was among the drugs taken from the clinic.

The stolen drugs could potentially be fatal if taken by humans, police said.

"Taking medications which are not prescribed for you and are not intended for human use, can have a significant and serious effect on health.

"Anyone who has taken animal medicines or who knows someone who may have taken them, should seek medical help immediately," a spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said.

The force is appealing for anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of the veterinary drugs to come forward.