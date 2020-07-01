Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Andover murder inquiry ends as woman's death non-suspicious

  • 1 July 2020
A murder inquiry has been dropped after police said a woman's death was no longer being treated as suspicious.

The 33-year-old woman's body was found by ambulance workers at a property in Bridge Street, Andover, at about 15:45 BST on 14 April.

Police said further tests results mean "her death is no longer being treated as suspicious and there is no longer a criminal investigation."

Her file has been sent to the Hampshire coroner.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but was found dead on 21 April in non-suspicious circumstances, police previously said.

His file has also been sent to the coroner.

