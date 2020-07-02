Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at a rural road junction near Whitwell

A motorcyclist has died and his passenger critically injured in a collision with a van.

Police were called at 20:47 BST on Wednesday to the crash at the junction of Southford Lane and Newport Road near Whitwell, Isle of Wight.

The 62-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene and a 58-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the pair may have come from a bikers' event on Military Road.

Officers said the collision also involved a yellow Volkswagen Transporter van but no details about the driver have been released.