Image copyright Steve Dymond/Facebook Image caption Steve Dymond was found dead at his home

A Jeremy Kyle Show guest who was found dead after filming an episode of the show died of a morphine overdose and a heart problem, a pre-inquest review has heard.

The body of Steve Dymond, 63, was discovered at his home on 9 May last year, days after he took a lie-detector test on the ITV programme.

Afterwards, he said he was worried about the repercussions of the show and subsequent rumours.

The show was axed shortly afterwards.

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg told the hearing in Portsmouth the cause of Mr Dymond's death was a morphine overdose and left ventricular hypertrophy, which is when the left chamber of the heart is not pumping properly.

Det Sgt Marcus Mills told a previous inquest hearing that the death was a suspected suicide.

Empty morphine packets were found next to the construction worker's body at his Portsmouth home, the coroner previously heard.

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed following Mr Dymond's death

Mr Dymond told his landlady he had gone on the show to prove he had not been cheating on his ex-partner Jane Callaghan, the inquest heard.

Friday's hearing, via video-link due to coronavirus restrctions, was abandoned due to technical difficulties.

Media and members of the public, including Ms Callaghan and Mr Dymond's cousin, Gerald Brierley, were unable to hear the proceedings, which were being relayed by telephone.