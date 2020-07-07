Image caption Camping in the Forest runs 10 sites in the New Forest, some without toilet facilities

Pressure is mounting on the operator of campsites in the New Forest to rethink a decision not to reopen sites.

Camping in the Forest said its 10 camping and caravan sites in the national park would remain closed because of hygiene concerns, despite lockdown rules easing.

New Forest District Council said the loss of campers could cost the local economy £16m.

Sir Desmond Swayne, New Forest West MP, said the decision was "outrageous".

Last month Camping in the Forest announced it was still not viable to reopen its 16 sites across the UK from a "safety, operational and financial perspective", despite sites being allowed to re-open after coronavirus restrictions were eased from Monday.

The company was set up by the Forestry Commission and The Camping and Caravanning Club to manage camping on crown land on a commercial basis.

Visitors occupying the 3,100 pitches contribute more than than £16m to the New Forest economy during a summer, according to New Forest District Council estimates.

Image copyright Camping in the Forest Image caption The Camping in the Forest website only offers 2021 bookings

Council leader Barry Rickman criticised the "ludicrous decision" which also sparked fears about potential wild camping in protected habitats.

Sir Desmond said: "Its a disaster, heaped on disaster - we've already had huge damage as a consequence of lockdown.

"Forestry England must be able to wield some influence. It controlled the campsites and gave that away to effectively a monopoly - now we see the effect on the people of the New Forest".

The Commoners Defence Association has mounted a campaign promoting alternative campsites and encouraging members to offer land for camping.

'Risk from camp fires'

Chairman Tony Hockley said: "Wild camping is extremely worrying - it puts the animals at risk from camp fires and dangerous items left behind."

In statement, Forestry England said it was "acutely aware" of the impact of the closures.

"We will continue to try to use our membership of the [Camping in the Forest] partnership board to urge them to review and reconsider this decision," it said.

Camping in the Forest said it would have a "staffing presence" to continue the management of the sites while they remained closed.