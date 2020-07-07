Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police believe Gurinderjit Rai, from Eastleigh, was killed in a targeted attack

Seven men have been rearrested over the shotgun killing of a man who was found dead in a parked car.

The body of Gurinderjit Rai was discovered in a lay-by in Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July 2019.

The 41-year-old, from Eastleigh, is thought to have been murdered in a targeted attack, police said previously.

The seven men are among 16 suspects who remain under investigation for conspiracy to murder.

Image caption Mr Rai's body was found in a parked car in Shepherds Farm Lane

A further suspect is under investigation for assisting an offender.

Those rearrested include three men from Winchester, as well as men from Eastleigh, Owslebury and Southampton in Hampshire, and Climping, West Sussex.

The remaining 10 suspects are not in police custody.

In August, Aston Hannis, 28, from Winchester was jailed for 12 months for failing to disclose an iPhone passcode to detectives investigating the shooting.