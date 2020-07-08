Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police believe Gurinderjit Rai, from Eastleigh, died in a targeted attack

Four men have been charged with murdering a man who was found shot dead in a parked car.

The body of Gurinderjit Rai was discovered in a lay-by in Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July 2019.

The 41-year-old, from Eastleigh, is thought to have been shot in a targeted attack, police said previously.

Corin Barlow, 40, Aston Hannis, 29, Charlie Statham, 30, and Paul White, 26, are due to appear before Portsmouth magistrates on Thursday.

Mr Barlow, of Lumley Road, Horley, Surrey, Mr Hannis, of Leah Gardens, Eastleigh, Mr Statham, of Crescent Close, Winchester, and Mr White, of Dyson Drive, Winchester, have been remanded until the hearing.

Three other men, from Climping in West Sussex and Owslebury and Winchester in Hampshire, have been released but remain under investigation.