Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Gurinderjit Rai was found dead on 13 July last year

Four men have appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was found shot dead in a parked car.

The body of Gurinderjit Rai, 41, from Eastleigh, was discovered in a lay-by in Corhampton, Hampshire, in July 2019.

Police previously said they believed he was shot in a targeted attack.

Corin Barlow, 40, Aston Hannis, 29, Charlie Statham, 30, and Paul White, 26, appeared before Portsmouth magistrates and are due at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

Mr Barlow, of Lumley Road, Horley, Surrey, Mr Hannis, of Leah Gardens, Eastleigh, Mr Statham, of Crescent Close, Winchester, and Mr White, of Dyson Drive, Winchester, were remanded in custody until the hearing.