Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Louise Smith, from Leigh Park, was found in woodland on 21 May

Hundreds of bikers are among the mourners who have turned out for the funeral of a teenager who was found dead in woodland.

Louise Smith's body was found at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May.

A private ceremony for family and friends was held at The Oaks Crematorium.

Ahead of that there was a farewell procession, including more than 500 motorcyclists who accompanied the coffin through her hometown.

Crowds of people applauded the cortege as it passed along Highlawn Way to the crematorium on Bartons Road.

Image caption About 300 motorcyclists lined the route of the funeral procession

The coffin was carried on a horse-drawn hearse and the bikers were led by family friend and biker of 35 years Ricky Coleman.

Mr Coleman, known to Louise as "Uncle Donc", said he organised the escort at the request of her family and described her as a "lovely girl".

"Everyone has come together - it has been amazing.

"I've done funerals before on bikes but I've never had this level of response from people. It has gone global - I've had messages from as far away as America, Australia, saying how sorry [they are] and wishing all the best."

He said people from all over the country including Norfolk and Birmingham had attended.

Image caption Family friend Ricky Coleman led the escort of bikers

The funeral had a purple theme as the cortege horses had purple feathers on their heads, purple ribbons were tied to Mr Colemans's bike and tied to lampposts in the area, some family members wore purple and there were also purple balloons.

The Spinnaker Tower is expected to be lit in purple to mark the occasion from 17:00 BST.

Image caption There was a purple theme at the funeral and some family members were wearing the bright colour

Shane Mays, 29, of Somborne Drive, Havant, has been charged with her murder.

He is due at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday for a plea hearing.

A 29-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains on police bail.

Image caption The teenager's body was discovered in Havant Thicket

Louise was reported missing from the Leigh Park area of Havant on 8 May, VE Day.

Judge Keith Cutler previously set a potential trial date of 10 November.