Image caption The proposed charging zone was initially expected to cover the whole of of Portsea Island but was scaled back

A clean air zone in Portsmouth in which owners of high-polluting vehicles would be charged to drive, could now also target vans and minibuses.

Portsmouth City Council's proposal had originally focussed on certain buses, coaches, taxis and lorries.

But the government has now said the authority must consult on a different type of zone, which also includes charging older vans and minibuses.

The zone would cover an area in the southwest of the city.

The council said the change from a Class B to Class C zone was in case the effect of the coronavirus pandemic led to the measures not being enough to reduce air pollution levels.

Image copyright Robin Drayton Image caption Portsmouth City Council has been warned by the government that a congestion charge zone would be imposed if it fails to improve air quality

From Wednesday, members of the public will be consulted on proposed charges of £50 per day for buses, coaches and lorries, and £10 for taxis, vans and minibuses.

Dave Ashmore, the council's environment cabinet member, said he accepted the charge for traders in vans could be "devastating for many small businesses recovering from lockdown".

The council is set to receive £1.7m to help people upgrade their vehicles to make them compliant, and avoid a daily charge.

Under the plans, owners of older vehicles registered before about 2004, or diesel vehicles registered before about 2016, would be charged to drive into the zone.

Privately owned cars and motorbikes are unaffected.

The council has been allocated more than £6.2m to improve air quality in Portsmouth, including the cost of implementing a zone.

A network of 80 vehicle recognition cameras would be put up to enforce the charges.

It is thought the zone will be in place by the end of 2021.

The proposed clean air zone was originally going to cover the whole Portsea Island area but the city council scaled back the zone to just the western side, excluding the council-owned Portsmouth International Port.

The consultation will run for six weeks.