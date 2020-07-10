Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Southampton man admits strangling father to death

  • 10 July 2020
John Perry Image copyright Family handout
Image caption John Perry's family said he had lived a "vibrant life, full of adventure and laughter"

A man has admitted strangling his 70-year-old father to death at a flat in Southampton.

John Perry was found dead at the home in Bursledon Road shortly after 21:00 GMT on 5 February.

Joshua Perry, 28, pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and possessing a bladed article and Class B drugs.

He was remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on 21 September.

John Perry's family previously described him as a "father, brother, grandfather and raver" with a "contagious hilarious personality".

A family statement said: "John lived a vibrant life, full of adventure and laughter, always doing his best to support the people that mattered most to him."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites