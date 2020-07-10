Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Perry's family said he had lived a "vibrant life, full of adventure and laughter"

A man has admitted strangling his 70-year-old father to death at a flat in Southampton.

John Perry was found dead at the home in Bursledon Road shortly after 21:00 GMT on 5 February.

Joshua Perry, 28, pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and possessing a bladed article and Class B drugs.

He was remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on 21 September.

John Perry's family previously described him as a "father, brother, grandfather and raver" with a "contagious hilarious personality".

A family statement said: "John lived a vibrant life, full of adventure and laughter, always doing his best to support the people that mattered most to him."